Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold is trading near $1,713 per ounce at press time, up 0.88% on the day, having signaled indecision or seller exhaustion with a classic Doji candle on Friday. 

The yellow metal, a proven store of value asset, looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance. If approved, the bill will pave the way for $1,400 checks and jobless aid. Fiscal stimulus is inflationary.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.6
Today Daily Change 0.42
Today Daily Change % 1.67
Today daily open 25.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.99
Daily SMA50 26.49
Daily SMA100 25.43
Daily SMA200 24.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.46
Previous Daily Low 24.83
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.12

 

The Chart of the Week: Gold price remains under pressure at key resistance

The price of gold, as forecasted in the prior analysis, has been into to test the key weekly support territory in recent bearish moves. However, the following top-down analysis illustrates that the price can now be expected t to correct back towards $1,710 before the next downside move.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD drops below 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar

AUD/USD is off the highs, back under 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures. 

Gold cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains

Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The yellow metal looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance.

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and targets the 1.3800 level, as the return of risk-off mood boosts the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on the BOE Governor Bailey's speech. 

Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.

US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls

The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

