Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains

Gold is trading near $1,713 per ounce at press time, up 0.88% on the day, having signaled indecision or seller exhaustion with a classic Doji candle on Friday.

The yellow metal, a proven store of value asset, looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance. If approved, the bill will pave the way for $1,400 checks and jobless aid. Fiscal stimulus is inflationary.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.6 Today Daily Change 0.42 Today Daily Change % 1.67 Today daily open 25.18 Trends Daily SMA20 26.99 Daily SMA50 26.49 Daily SMA100 25.43 Daily SMA200 24.16 Levels Previous Daily High 25.46 Previous Daily Low 24.83 Previous Weekly High 27.08 Previous Weekly Low 24.83 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.22 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.22 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.48 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.79 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.12

The Chart of the Week: Gold price remains under pressure at key resistance

The price of gold, as forecasted in the prior analysis, has been into to test the key weekly support territory in recent bearish moves. However, the following top-down analysis illustrates that the price can now be expected t to correct back towards $1,710 before the next downside move.

Read more ...