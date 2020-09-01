Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD cheers dollar dumping, closes in on $2000

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD cheers dollar dumping, closes in on $2000

Gold (XAU/USD) hit the highest levels in two weeks near the $1990 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable, courtesy of the relentless declines in the US dollar across its main competitors. The yieldless gold continues to benefit from expectations of a low-interest-rate environment for a prolonged period in the aftermath of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The yellow metal finally dived out of the eight-day-long range above the $1977 hurdle, as it looks to regain the $2000 threshold.

How will the election impact the bullion market?

Bullion investors took a breather when Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Demand for coins, rounds, and bars fell significantly on the day after election day and stayed down for the next 3 years. After 8 years of Barack Obama, ultra-loose fed policy and a historic run-up in the national debt, investors felt things would get better under Trump.

Today, as we near the end of Trump’s first term, demand for physical precious metals has spiked. The COVID scare and the associated monetary and fiscal stimulus coupled with widespread social unrest has gold and silver bugs stocking up once again. Along with them, an entirely new wave of investors and savers has entered the markets.

