Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold price drops amid stimulus and poor data

The price of gold has declined further amid incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus and poor economic data, which is a bearish sign.

The weakness in the gold market continued last week. As the chart below shows, the London P.M. Fix declined below $1,840 last Friday (the price of the yellow metal later declined even further, i.e., below $1,830). Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday's impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Investors await US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony due later in the NA session for fresh direction. Read more...

XAUUSD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to two-day tops, around the $1845 region in the last hour.

The precious metal gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built on the overnight goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or seven-week lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from nearly one-month tops, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1836.82
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1837.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1878.57
Daily SMA50 1860.66
Daily SMA100 1886.17
Daily SMA200 1844.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1840.86
Previous Daily Low 1802.8
Previous Weekly High 1863.83
Previous Weekly Low 1816.96
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1826.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1817.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1813
Daily Pivot Point S2 1788.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 1774.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 1851.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 1864.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 1889.12

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 ahead of Yellen's testimony

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 ahead of Yellen's testimony

EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood ahead of Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. She is expected to call Congress to act big. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines

GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines

GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold news

Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action

Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action

Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures