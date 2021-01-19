Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed

Gold price drops amid stimulus and poor data
The price of gold has declined further amid incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus and poor economic data, which is a bearish sign.
The weakness in the gold market continued last week. As the chart below shows, the London P.M. Fix declined below $1,840 last Friday (the price of the yellow metal later declined even further, i.e., below $1,830). Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday's impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Investors await US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony due later in the NA session for fresh direction. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to two-day tops, around the $1845 region in the last hour.
The precious metal gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built on the overnight goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or seven-week lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from nearly one-month tops, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1836.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
