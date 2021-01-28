Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and rallied to fresh session tops

The currencies and metals slide downward again

Good day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to you! Yesterday morning, after sending out the Pfennig, I was really draggin’ the line, and closed my eye, and the next thing I knew I had slept until 11 am… it was “one of those days”… Then I got up, and went outside where it was full sun, and 85 degrees, I stayed outside for about 2 hours, and then decided it was time to get out of the sun! I heard the news yesterday oh boy… That my spring training buddies are bagging me this year… Which means that Kathy will have to go to all the games with me, and I can tell you right here, right now, that she will not enjoy that one iota! One game here and there, OK… Day after day of games, no thank you, as far as she’s concerned… And now we’ll be sitting in the sun for the games with masks on… That will be uncomfortable for sure! There will only be 1,000 fans at the games in the ballpark, so it’ll be like being at a Marlins game! HA! Al Wilson greets me this morning with his song: Show and Tell… “That’s a game I play when I wanna say, I love you”…

OK… Well, it was not a good day for the currencies & metals.. No, it wasn’t one of those engineered takedowns for Gold, but the shiny metal did lose $6 on the day… The currencies gave back about 1/2-cent to the dollar across the board, and the Dollar Index closed at 90.67… Up from the early morning reading of 90.47.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level

Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.

The emergence of some heavy selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering around the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, a dramatic positive turnaround in the equity markets could cap any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

