Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and rallied to fresh session tops

The currencies and metals slide downward again
Good day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to you! Yesterday morning, after sending out the Pfennig, I was really draggin’ the line, and closed my eye, and the next thing I knew I had slept until 11 am… it was “one of those days”… Then I got up, and went outside where it was full sun, and 85 degrees, I stayed outside for about 2 hours, and then decided it was time to get out of the sun! I heard the news yesterday oh boy… That my spring training buddies are bagging me this year… Which means that Kathy will have to go to all the games with me, and I can tell you right here, right now, that she will not enjoy that one iota! One game here and there, OK… Day after day of games, no thank you, as far as she’s concerned… And now we’ll be sitting in the sun for the games with masks on… That will be uncomfortable for sure! There will only be 1,000 fans at the games in the ballpark, so it’ll be like being at a Marlins game! HA! Al Wilson greets me this morning with his song: Show and Tell… “That’s a game I play when I wanna say, I love you”…
OK… Well, it was not a good day for the currencies & metals.. No, it wasn’t one of those engineered takedowns for Gold, but the shiny metal did lose $6 on the day… The currencies gave back about 1/2-cent to the dollar across the board, and the Dollar Index closed at 90.67… Up from the early morning reading of 90.47.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.
The emergence of some heavy selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering around the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, a dramatic positive turnaround in the equity markets could cap any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.