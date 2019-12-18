Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD can start downtrend below support 1474 to 1465

Gold can start downtrend below support 1474 to 1465

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon as the pair rises above resistance level 1478, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1480.

Downtrend

A downtrend will start as soon as the pair drops below support level 1476, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1474 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1465.

Market Wrap: Trump Impeachment, Fiat Chrysler, Volvo/Isuzu, Gold

A shock US-inventory build some oil prices close off their highs yesterday, posting small initial losses on Wednesday. Forecasts for higher demand next year, in part because of better trade relations is limiting the damage.

Fed speakers Brainard and Evans could have some influence on gold prices today. The price has settled right beneath a confluence of the $1280 per oz resistance, the 50 DMA and a down-sloping trendline that connects the lower peaks that began in September.