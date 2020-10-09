Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900 amid upbeat markets

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900 amid upbeat markets

Gold prices remain on the positive side for the third consecutive day, currently around $1,896, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal took a U-turn from $1,882 the previous day, to close around $1,894, as risk sentiment improved on US President Trump’s stimulus updates.

Although the Fed policymakers anticipate economic recovery, assuming government help that is likely to arrive soon, the US dollar index (DXY) dropped for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1905.18 Today Daily Change 11.26 Today Daily Change % 0.59 Today daily open 1893.92 Trends Daily SMA20 1907.57 Daily SMA50 1940.42 Daily SMA100 1860.38 Daily SMA200 1742.37 Levels Previous Daily High 1900.72 Previous Daily Low 1882 Previous Weekly High 1917.16 Previous Weekly Low 1848.82 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1893.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1889.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 1883.71 Daily Pivot Point S2 1873.49 Daily Pivot Point S3 1864.99 Daily Pivot Point R1 1902.43 Daily Pivot Point R2 1910.93 Daily Pivot Point R3 1921.15

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bear's commitments at last resort resistance

The price of gold has moved up to test a key resistance structure. A 1:8 R/R trade setup example has been triggered on the move as the last resort for the bears. Gold prices are testing the bear's commitments and resilience on failed downside price action. A bullish case for the USD has been in the making considering a number of intermarket implications and price analysis.

Read more ...