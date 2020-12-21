Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside

Gold weekly forecast

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1900, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1950.

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1875, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1850 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1819 and 1780.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside

Gold remains bid during Monday’s Asian session, heading towards European trading with 0.78% intraday gains to $1,895 currently. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.

Risk sentiment joins the yellow metal’s ability to stay beyond 50-day SMA to attack the 100-day SMA level of $1,904.55. However, any further upside will eye for a multi-day-old resistance line around $1,917.

