Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buy the dips amid lingering macro uncertainty

Gold: Buy the dips amid lingering macro uncertainty
The UBS analysts stay bullish on gold’s outlook and recommend ‘buy the dips’ strategy amid looming macro uncertainty. Key Quotes: “Investors look to buy dips in gold. A bias to be long. No rush to build substantial positions, many are looking to opportunistically add to positions. Helping to keep dips shallow and the market well supported. ETFs have been steadily adding to holdings. Market remains quite sensitive to fluctuations in risk sentiment.
Gold Not Taking Any Chances
Gold has moved above $1600 for the first time since the spike up to 1611 on January 8th as trepidation may be beginning to enter equity markets, which are already at lofty levels. Many major equity indices are near all-time highs, so a pullback of a few percent isn’t out of the question. Last night (in US), AAPL was the first to warn revenues may miss target for Q1. And recently today, Apple said iphone supply woes would continue into April or longer, according to the Nikkei.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.30 ahead of UK inflation figures
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.30 as European traders await the all-important CPI report from the UK, which carries expectations for a significant rise. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading coronavirus fears; UK CPI – up next
Risk-recovery emerged as the main underlying theme in Asia this Wednesday. A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter, and China’s containment efforts helped subside the fears.
Gold: Eyeing $1,612, $1,620 as next bullish levels amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus fears continue underpinning gold prices. While China has announced measures to help the economy, fears of growing economic damage, XAU/USD is holding onto gains above $1,600. What are the next levels to watch?
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.