Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buy the dips amid lingering macro uncertainty

Gold: Buy the dips amid lingering macro uncertainty

The UBS analysts stay bullish on gold’s outlook and recommend ‘buy the dips’ strategy amid looming macro uncertainty. Key Quotes: “Investors look to buy dips in gold. A bias to be long. No rush to build substantial positions, many are looking to opportunistically add to positions. Helping to keep dips shallow and the market well supported. ETFs have been steadily adding to holdings. Market remains quite sensitive to fluctuations in risk sentiment.

Read more ...

Gold Not Taking Any Chances

Gold has moved above $1600 for the first time since the spike up to 1611 on January 8th as trepidation may be beginning to enter equity markets, which are already at lofty levels. Many major equity indices are near all-time highs, so a pullback of a few percent isn’t out of the question. Last night (in US), AAPL was the first to warn revenues may miss target for Q1. And recently today, Apple said iphone supply woes would continue into April or longer, according to the Nikkei.

Read more ...



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com