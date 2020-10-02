Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

Gold prices struggle to keep the bounce off $1,903.72 while taking rounds to $1,906 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since September 22 the previous day before stepping back from $1,912.16. Among other things, US dollar weakness becomes the major reason for the bullion buyers to stay hopeful. Also helping the safe-haven commodity could be the recently sluggish performance of US equities.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1898.86
Today Daily Change -6.92
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1905.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1918.4
Daily SMA50 1945.62
Daily SMA100 1852.65
Daily SMA200 1732.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1912.16
Previous Daily Low 1884.72
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1895.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 1889.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1873.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 1862.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1917.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1928.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1944.49

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD runs into supply at a 50% mean reversion confluence

Gold prices have fended off the dollar strength in the recovery from the 93.50s and restest of the 93.90s on the day, as measured by the DXY. Gold has retained a bid, up some 1.20% at the time of writing having travelled between a low of $1,884.72 and a high of $1,912.66.

There has been a whirlwind of political headlines throughout the day which has made for a turbulent session or two in the financial and commodity markets. Brexit and US Congressional headlines have kept traders busy and the risk-off metals bid. 

AUD/USD trims intraday losses above 0.7150 after upbeat Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7163, snaps a four-day winning streak on a daily chart. Australian Retail Sales shrank lesser than -4.2% forecast to -4.0% in September. Market mood stays sober ahead of the US employment data.

Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16. Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle. Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.

USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range for fourth straight day as investors await the release of a closely watched US jobs data. The US NFP data is expected to show 850K job additions. The bond yield curve has flattened by 3 basis points.

WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential

WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report

The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.

