Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates within thin ranges as traders await key events this week

It’s been a very subdued session for spot gold (XAU/USD); the precious metal has admittedly moved a little higher and looks set to close Monday trade with gains of about 0.2% but has remained rangebound between a very narrow $1722-$1734ish trading range. Whilst US government bond yields dropped a touch and inflation expectations rallied (precious metal bullish), the US dollar was firmer (precious metal bearish), which blocked gold from rallying back towards last week’s highs in the $1740s.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.22 Today Daily Change 0.33 Today Daily Change % 1.27 Today daily open 25.89 Trends Daily SMA20 26.66 Daily SMA50 26.44 Daily SMA100 25.49 Daily SMA200 24.36 Levels Previous Daily High 26.18 Previous Daily Low 25.39 Previous Weekly High 26.46 Previous Weekly Low 24.95 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.69 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.88 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.46 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.03 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.25 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.61 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.04

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance

Gold has stalled in the decent within its bearish cycle. XAU/USD's short term momentum is with the bulls with prospects of a 50% mean reversion of the weekly bearish impulse. Gold is testing the commitments of the bulls with a focus on the weekly 50% mean reversion confluence with old support.

