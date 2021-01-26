Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls target daily extension

Gold rises 0.3%, but the market still looks indecisive

Gold is trading near $1,7861 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.3% gain on the day. However, the yellow metal is still stuck in the indecisive price range of $1,847 to $1,868, marked by Monday's Doji candle. A close above $1,868 would imply a bullish breakout, while $1,847 is the level to beat for the sellers.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1860.17 Today Daily Change 4.29 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 1855.88 Trends Daily SMA20 1874.72 Daily SMA50 1858.68 Daily SMA100 1882.01 Daily SMA200 1848.51 Levels Previous Daily High 1868 Previous Daily Low 1847.2 Previous Weekly High 1875.2 Previous Weekly Low 1802.8 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1855.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 1846.05 Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.23 Daily Pivot Point S3 1825.25 Daily Pivot Point R1 1866.85 Daily Pivot Point R2 1877.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 1887.65

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls target daily extension

Gold is on the verge of an upside extension on a break of weekly resistance. The bulls are stepping in at a 50% mean reversion on the daily impulse. XAU/USD is making progress with respect to the bullish market structure following a period of consolidation in recovery of the daily correction.

