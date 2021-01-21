Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take a breather

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers Biden-led stimulus hopes, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is eyeing the $1900 mark, having climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday. Expectations of massive stimulus under the 46th US President Joe Biden's administration have boosted the inflation expectations, underpinning gold – the hedge against inflation. Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

The yellow metal is trading in a sideways manner below $1,870 per ounce at press time, having rallied by 1.7% on Wednesday. That was the biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan.4.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.87
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 25.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26
Daily SMA50 24.99
Daily SMA100 24.89
Daily SMA200 22.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.88
Previous Daily Low 25.04
Previous Weekly High 25.89
Previous Weekly Low 24.34
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.98

 

 

