Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take a breather

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers Biden-led stimulus hopes, levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is eyeing the $1900 mark, having climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday. Expectations of massive stimulus under the 46th US President Joe Biden's administration have boosted the inflation expectations, underpinning gold – the hedge against inflation. Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4
Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.
The yellow metal is trading in a sideways manner below $1,870 per ounce at press time, having rallied by 1.7% on Wednesday. That was the biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan.4.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|25.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26
|Daily SMA50
|24.99
|Daily SMA100
|24.89
|Daily SMA200
|22.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.88
|Previous Daily Low
|25.04
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.98
