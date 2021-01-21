Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take a breather

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers Biden-led stimulus hopes, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is eyeing the $1900 mark, having climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday. Expectations of massive stimulus under the 46th US President Joe Biden's administration have boosted the inflation expectations, underpinning gold – the hedge against inflation. Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

The yellow metal is trading in a sideways manner below $1,870 per ounce at press time, having rallied by 1.7% on Wednesday. That was the biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan.4.

