Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls struggle to capitalize on defense of key support

Gold: Bulls struggle to capitalize on defense of key support

Gold defended key support on Wednesday, but so far, a strong bounce has remained elusive. The yellow metal bulls absorbed selling pressure near $1,548 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - and closed Wednesday with 0.20% gains at $1,556, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The bulls, however, are struggling for follow-through. At press time, gold is trading at $1,555 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,558 earlier today.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1555.13 Today Daily Change -1.89 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1557.02 Trends Daily SMA20 1563.42 Daily SMA50 1522.01 Daily SMA100 1504.91 Daily SMA200 1456.19 Levels Previous Daily High 1562.46 Previous Daily Low 1547.56 Previous Weekly High 1589.79 Previous Weekly Low 1563.46 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.77 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.25 Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.78 Daily Pivot Point S3 1534 Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.8 Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.58 Daily Pivot Point R3 1578.7

Gold Price Analysis: 21-day SMA questions bullish spinning top on daily chart

Gold prices step back to $1,555.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays below 21-day SMA despite portraying a bullish candlestick formation the previous day.

As a result, the bullion needs to cross a 21-day SMA level of $1,563 to justify the bullish spinning top and aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 08 upside near $1,575.

