Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls stepping up to plate

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles monthly resistance below $1,750

Gold takes offers near $1,730, down 0.07% intraday, while stepping back from the day’s high of $1,734 during early Tuesday. In doing so, a downward sloping trend line from March 01 seems to defeat the yellow metal’s latest corrective pullback after it managed to cross 10-day EMA on a closing basis for the first time in March.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls stepping up to plate

The price of gold is trading at $1,731 in a tight range in very quiet markets on Tuesday in early Asia, Overnight, the yellow metal was attempting to break a key resistance area, albeit without conviction, travelling within a tight $1,721.72 and $1,734.57 range and ended by the bell on Wall Street up 0.25%.

Meanwhile, gold was robust no matter that the US dollar was also firmer. The US dollar was taking its cues from a more positive outlook for the US economic recovery as traders get set for this week’s FOMC meeting.

Read more ...