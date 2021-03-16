Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls stepping up to plate

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles monthly resistance below $1,750
Gold takes offers near $1,730, down 0.07% intraday, while stepping back from the day’s high of $1,734 during early Tuesday. In doing so, a downward sloping trend line from March 01 seems to defeat the yellow metal’s latest corrective pullback after it managed to cross 10-day EMA on a closing basis for the first time in March.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls stepping up to plate
The price of gold is trading at $1,731 in a tight range in very quiet markets on Tuesday in early Asia, Overnight, the yellow metal was attempting to break a key resistance area, albeit without conviction, travelling within a tight $1,721.72 and $1,734.57 range and ended by the bell on Wall Street up 0.25%.
Meanwhile, gold was robust no matter that the US dollar was also firmer. The US dollar was taking its cues from a more positive outlook for the US economic recovery as traders get set for this week’s FOMC meeting.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.