Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step back in at a discount, taregtting continuation to $1,965

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD searches for clues to extend recovery moves beyond $1,950

Gold seesaws around $1,957 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal snapped two-day declines the previous day amid market optimism. However, the bullion traders turn cautious ahead of the key China data since the start of Asian market hours. The reason could also be traced from the fears of no-deal Brexit and fading hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1955.6 Today Daily Change -1.20 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1956.8 Trends Daily SMA20 1945.93 Daily SMA50 1923.08 Daily SMA100 1826.49 Daily SMA200 1705.03 Levels Previous Daily High 1962.6 Previous Daily Low 1937.1 Previous Weekly High 1966.54 Previous Weekly Low 1906.62 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1952.86 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1946.84 Daily Pivot Point S1 1941.73 Daily Pivot Point S2 1926.67 Daily Pivot Point S3 1916.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.23 Daily Pivot Point R2 1977.67 Daily Pivot Point R3 1992.73

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls step back in at a discount, taregtting continuation to $1,965

Whereby the price has broken a 4HR resistance line, the price of gold has been faded at the session highs. However, the correction has stalled at a significant Fibonacci level of the strong impulse and has moved back into bullish territory on the shorter-term time frames.

This gives rise to an opportunity to buy into the strength at a discount within the day's range and target a familiar resistance structure in the 1965s. The following offers a 1: 2.5 risk to reward buy setup opportunity from hourly and 15 min time frame analysis:

