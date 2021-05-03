Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seeking continuation in dollar weakness

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls seeking continuation in dollar weakness
Gold was trading in a tight range on Friday and it had travelled between a low of $1,764.31 to a high of $1,773.74 to end flat on the day following a late afternoon recovery. It is starting out the week in holiday thin markets flat and idles $1,769. A focus for the week ahead is in the short dollar position which also relatively high, so profit-taking ahead of this week's jobs data on Friday could be the theme.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps three-week winning streak, looks to test $1,760
The XAU/USD pair failed to break above $1,800 in the previous week and opened in a calm manner on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic events of the week. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range around $1,780, the pair lost its traction on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at $1,756. With the US preserving its strength ahead of the weekend, XAU/USD struggled to stage a convincing rebound and closed the week in the negative territory below $1,770.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800
GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area. The cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
Gold bulls seeking continuation in dollar weakness
Gold is starting out the week in holiday thin markets flat and idles $1,769. A focus for the week ahead is in the short dollar position which also relatively high, so profit-taking ahead of this week's jobs data on Friday could be the theme.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.