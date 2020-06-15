Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls returned with a vengeance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,730 as risk-off mood continues

Gold seesaws around $1,731, intraday low of $1,728.04, during the initial Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal recently weighed as weekend news keeps the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak 2.0 on the cards. In doing so, the bullion seems to ignore upbeat comments from the Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1732.58
Today Daily Change 2.00
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1730.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.94
Daily SMA50 1709.03
Daily SMA100 1650.5
Daily SMA200 1574.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1743.09
Previous Daily Low 1722.44
Previous Weekly High 1744.75
Previous Weekly Low 1677.73
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1735.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 1711.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 1700.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1741.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 1752.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 1762.28

 

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Bulls returned with a vengeance

Gold prices have recovered their shine this last week, as risk-aversion boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold hovers around $ 1,740 a troy ounce as the week comes to an end. The subdued demand for the greenback has kept gold underpinned ever since the week started, but central banks pledging to keep pumping stimulus into the economies for sure is the main reason behind gold’s strength.

