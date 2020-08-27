Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950

Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19. The US dollar weakness could be considered as the main driver for the latest run-up. Though, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Europe, speculations of smaller US stimulus and cautious sentiment ahead of US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in the Jackson Hole Symposium are extra points to count.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1945.32 Today Daily Change -8.86 Today Daily Change % -0.45 Today daily open 1954.18 Trends Daily SMA20 1971.76 Daily SMA50 1876.23 Daily SMA100 1795.17 Daily SMA200 1673.81 Levels Previous Daily High 1954.88 Previous Daily Low 1902.76 Previous Weekly High 2015.65 Previous Weekly Low 1911.64 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1934.97 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1922.67 Daily Pivot Point S1 1919.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 1885.15 Daily Pivot Point S3 1867.55 Daily Pivot Point R1 1971.79 Daily Pivot Point R2 1989.39 Daily Pivot Point R3 2023.91

Chart of the day: Gold

Gold held key support on the dip to 1900 today and bounced aggressively. The reason why this is important is: a) it's a major trend line from the March lows. b) it defined the bull/bear line in the market.

Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, that is important. And, while we are above 1900 we are bullish, below it and we could see a swift move back to the 1840 (38% retracement) level or lower.

Read more ...