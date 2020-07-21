Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remains in control near multi-year tops, around $1824 area

Gold Price Forecast: Rally to extend amid dollar’s weakness, bullish technical set up
Monday’s risk-on rally in the US equities, in the wake of the optimism over the coronavirus vaccine and a breakthrough at the European Union (EU) Summit, downed the US dollar and benefited gold (XAU/USD). The bright metal hit the highest level since September 2011 at $1820.61. Further, talks about the further US stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic also boosted the sentiment around the non-yielding gold. The congressional Republicans said on Monday that they were working on a USD1 trillion relief bill.
Gold prices are set to refresh multi-year highs in the day ahead, as the upbeat market mood will continue to pressure the greenback. Also, growing concerns over the economic risks from the continued rise in the infections globally will also likely bode well for gold. Meanwhile, the risk sentiment will remain the main market driver amid a lack of relevant economic news from the US docket. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls remains in control near multi-year tops, around $1824 area
Gold prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1824-25 region during the early European session on Tuesday.
Given that the European Union leaders agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package worth €750 billion, prospects of more stimulus package from the US continued driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Read More...
China recovered in Q2 – Will the Red Dragon sink gold?
China’s economy grew 3.2 percent in Q2 2020. The expansion was above expectations, but it does not have to sink gold.
Last week, China reported that its economy grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, following a 6.8 percent contraction in the previous quarter, as the chart below shows. Importantly, the actual growth rate beat the market expectations of a 2.5 percent expansion. The number is of great importance also because China is the first major economy to report positive growth after the coronavirus pandemic and the Great Lockdown. So, the Chinese data bode well for the U.S. and other countries, where the epidemic started later. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1825.74
|Today Daily Change
|8.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1817.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1788.94
|Daily SMA50
|1750.65
|Daily SMA100
|1698.72
|Daily SMA200
|1610.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1820.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1805.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1814.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1808.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1838.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.