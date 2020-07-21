Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remains in control near multi-year tops, around $1824 area

Gold Price Forecast: Rally to extend amid dollar’s weakness, bullish technical set up

Monday’s risk-on rally in the US equities, in the wake of the optimism over the coronavirus vaccine and a breakthrough at the European Union (EU) Summit, downed the US dollar and benefited gold (XAU/USD). The bright metal hit the highest level since September 2011 at $1820.61. Further, talks about the further US stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic also boosted the sentiment around the non-yielding gold. The congressional Republicans said on Monday that they were working on a USD1 trillion relief bill.

Gold prices are set to refresh multi-year highs in the day ahead, as the upbeat market mood will continue to pressure the greenback. Also, growing concerns over the economic risks from the continued rise in the infections globally will also likely bode well for gold. Meanwhile, the risk sentiment will remain the main market driver amid a lack of relevant economic news from the US docket. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls remains in control near multi-year tops, around $1824 area

Gold prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1824-25 region during the early European session on Tuesday.

Given that the European Union leaders agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package worth €750 billion, prospects of more stimulus package from the US continued driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Read More...

China recovered in Q2 – Will the Red Dragon sink gold?

China’s economy grew 3.2 percent in Q2 2020. The expansion was above expectations, but it does not have to sink gold.

Last week, China reported that its economy grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, following a 6.8 percent contraction in the previous quarter, as the chart below shows. Importantly, the actual growth rate beat the market expectations of a 2.5 percent expansion. The number is of great importance also because China is the first major economy to report positive growth after the coronavirus pandemic and the Great Lockdown. So, the Chinese data bode well for the U.S. and other countries, where the epidemic started later. Read More...