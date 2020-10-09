Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900 amid upbeat markets

The upward move in gold is gathering steam with markets offering US dollar alongside continued risk-on action in the global equities. The yellow metal is now trading at a session high of $1,912 per ounce, representing a 0.95% gain on the day. That level is currently housing the resistance of the trendline falling from the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.

Acceptance higher would signal a revival of the broader uptrend from lows near $1,450 observed in March and open the doors to a re-test of the record high of $2,075.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD now up nearly 1%, ETFs amass record inventory

The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.

The price of gold is now testing the counter trendline with the $1,906/10 structure in its sights on a move which will have stopped out bears at last resort resistance. The new support structure will need to be broken before committed bears can step back in.

