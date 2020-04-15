Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls probed near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback

Gold Futures: Correction on the cards

In light of preliminary data for Gold futures markets from CME Group, traders trimmed their open interest positions by around 1.8K contracts on Tuesday, reversing two consecutive daily builds. In addition, volume prolonged the choppy activity and this time rose by around 82K contracts.

Gold bulls probed near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback, risk-off

Gold prices step back from the seven-year high to $1,726, down 0.10% on a day, while nearing the European markets' opening on Wednesday. Although broad risk-off, coupled with the investment buying, keeps the bullion near the multi-month top, the recent US dollar pullback seems to compress the further advances.