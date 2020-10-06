Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls monitoring the US dollar for direction

Gold Price Analysis: XAU remains under a key level and it will need to be broken if the bulls are to take control again

There has been a pause in the recent move lower in the yellow metal after sentiment turned at the beginning of the week. The news that Mitch McConnel said a stimulus deal was getting closer and Trump leaving the hospital to resume his presidential duties were enough to send the dollar lower and push commodities higher.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls monitoring the US dollar for direction

The price of the yellow metal has been up to test the firm resistance area which represents the accumulation of daily lows since August. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,915 between a low of $1,887.18 and $1,918.75. It has been a wide range for the opening day with there being plenty of risk factors for investors to sift through.

First and foremost, there is a growing sense of urgency with respect to the US stimulus required for the population of the United States for which the US stock market now depends upon.

