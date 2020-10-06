Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls monitoring the US dollar for direction

Gold Price Analysis: XAU remains under a key level and it will need to be broken if the bulls are to take control again
There has been a pause in the recent move lower in the yellow metal after sentiment turned at the beginning of the week. The news that Mitch McConnel said a stimulus deal was getting closer and Trump leaving the hospital to resume his presidential duties were enough to send the dollar lower and push commodities higher.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls monitoring the US dollar for direction
The price of the yellow metal has been up to test the firm resistance area which represents the accumulation of daily lows since August. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,915 between a low of $1,887.18 and $1,918.75. It has been a wide range for the opening day with there being plenty of risk factors for investors to sift through.
First and foremost, there is a growing sense of urgency with respect to the US stimulus required for the population of the United States for which the US stock market now depends upon.
AUD/USD barely moves in response to weaker-than-expected Aussie exports
AUD/USD sees little action despite a below-forecast Aussie trade data for September. RBA is likely to maintain the status quo on Tuesday but may signal rate cut in November. The US dollar is trading weak across the board, keeping AUD/USD bid above 0.7180.
XAU/USD remains under a key level
Gold is trading 0.75% higher on Monday as the greenback struggles. Fresh stimulus hopes and the recovering US President have boosted sentiment. There has been a pause in the recent move lower in the yellow metal.
USD/JPY pressuring the 105.80 resistance
The USD/JPY pair surged to 105.79, holding on to gains by the end of the American session. The safe-haven yen was pressured by the market’s optimism, although given that the greenback was also out of the market’s radar, the advance was limited.
WTI: Bulls last dance before much lower?
WTI sits below key resistances within a bullish 4-hour territory. The price of the black gold has, as expected, recovered to test higher levels, but it has run all the way to test the bear's commitments close to the $40 level.
Currencies soar as Trump escapes the worst of Covid
For US assets including the dollar, data shouldn’t be a big market mover this coming week. Aside from Monday’s service sector ISM report which ticked higher, the only scheduled US release worth watching will be Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.