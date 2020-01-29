Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls looking for a discount in $1560s

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s

The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of eh year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611. However, the divergence on the weekly chart between momentum and price is alarmingly and a break in price to the downside could be the trigger for a top for the medium term with a downside target of 1530 ahead of 1440/50.

Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite

Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz. It retreated further after it climbed yesterday to $1588, the highest level since January 8.

XAU/USD filled the weekly opening gap, falling below Friday’s close. The improvement in market sentiment, a stronger US dollar and higher US yields pushed gold further lower.

