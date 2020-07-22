Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins at multi-year high beyond $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins at multi-year high beyond $1,800

Gold prices stay bid around $1,841-42 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal refreshed the highest since September 2011 on Tuesday ahead of witnessing a pullback to $1,838.94 by the end of the day. The yellow metal cheers the USD’s fall, coupled with the lack of extra buying on the equities, amid expectations of further stimulus by the developed economies.



XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1843.35 Today Daily Change 1.52 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1841.83 Trends Daily SMA20 1792.61 Daily SMA50 1753.44 Daily SMA100 1701.28 Daily SMA200 1611.97 Levels Previous Daily High 1843.54 Previous Daily Low 1815.9 Previous Weekly High 1815.1 Previous Weekly Low 1790.42 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.98 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1826.46 Daily Pivot Point S1 1823.97 Daily Pivot Point S2 1806.12 Daily Pivot Point S3 1796.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 1851.61 Daily Pivot Point R2 1861.4 Daily Pivot Point R3 1879.25

Gold Price Analysis: No pullback as gold moves closer to all time highs

Gold is once again pushing higher and trades 1.22% in the black on Tuesday. Many analysts have boasted about the rise in the precious metal over the last couple of months but looking at this chart below it is clear to see why.

It is amazing that the next major resistance is the all-time high at USD 1920.94 per troy ounce. The monthly chart below shows how far the price has come in such a short space of time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began the price has risen nearly 20% but it may not have been the safe haven aspect that pushed the price to these extreme level but the endless amount of QE that has been implemented.

