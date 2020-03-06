Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

Gold buyers catch a breath despite risk aversion in bonds, stocks
Gold prices slip from the monthly high to $1,671.72 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal surged the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness and increasing worries concerning coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the bulls seem to catch breath despite rising safe-haven demand of the US bonds and declining Asian stocks.
The US 10-year treasury yields drop to the record low of 0.843% down eight pips whereas Japan’s NIKKEI and Hong Kong’s HANG SENG both are down more than 2.0%. The reason could be traced from the market’s fear of coronavirus-led economic pessimism. Latest numbers from the US, China and South Korea signal that the deadly virus continues to spread despite the governments’ efforts.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1670.41
|Today Daily Change
|-2.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1673.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1608.67
|Daily SMA50
|1576.88
|Daily SMA100
|1527.5
|Daily SMA200
|1490.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1674.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1633.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1659.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1646.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1605.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1687.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1701.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.05
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD. The yellow metal takes rounds to $1,669.76, down 0.16%, at the start of the Asian session on Friday.
While the previous day’s high surrounding $1,675 acts as the immediate upside barrier, February month top, also the multi-year peak, around $1,690 becomes the key for the bulls.
