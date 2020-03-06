Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

Gold buyers catch a breath despite risk aversion in bonds, stocks

Gold prices slip from the monthly high to $1,671.72 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal surged the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness and increasing worries concerning coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the bulls seem to catch breath despite rising safe-haven demand of the US bonds and declining Asian stocks.

The US 10-year treasury yields drop to the record low of 0.843% down eight pips whereas Japan’s NIKKEI and Hong Kong’s HANG SENG both are down more than 2.0%. The reason could be traced from the market’s fear of coronavirus-led economic pessimism. Latest numbers from the US, China and South Korea signal that the deadly virus continues to spread despite the governments’ efforts.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1670.41 Today Daily Change -2.93 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 1673.34 Trends Daily SMA20 1608.67 Daily SMA50 1576.88 Daily SMA100 1527.5 Daily SMA200 1490.13 Levels Previous Daily High 1674.68 Previous Daily Low 1633.98 Previous Weekly High 1689.4 Previous Weekly Low 1562.94 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1659.13 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1649.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 1646.65 Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.97 Daily Pivot Point S3 1605.95 Daily Pivot Point R1 1687.35 Daily Pivot Point R2 1701.37 Daily Pivot Point R3 1728.05

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD. The yellow metal takes rounds to $1,669.76, down 0.16%, at the start of the Asian session on Friday.

While the previous day’s high surrounding $1,675 acts as the immediate upside barrier, February month top, also the multi-year peak, around $1,690 becomes the key for the bulls.

