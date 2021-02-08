Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist on US stimulus optimism [Video]

Gold fails to increase buying interest; holds in descending channel [Video]
Gold has been holding in a bearish sloping channel over the last six months, developing beneath the simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud in the daily timeframe. Technically, the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover within the %K and %D lines in the oversold zone, while the RSI is pointing up in the negative territory, indicating an upside retracement in the very short-term. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist on US stimulus optimism but upside appears limited
Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from two-month lows on Friday, although ended the week deep in the red above the $1800 mark. Gold tumbled to $1785 on Thursday amid the relentless surge in the US dollar across its main competitors alongside the Treasury yields, in light of the relative strength of the US economic recovery. However, the XAU bulls regained control on Friday, as mixed US employment data cast clouds over the economic optimism, which downed the greenback. The world’s biggest economy added a meager 49K jobs last month despite the unemployment rates ticking down to 6.3% in the reported month.
The inflation-hedge, gold, also benefitted from the renewed optimism around President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Democrats in Congress moved to pass the stimulus plan within two weeks without GOP support, using a parliamentary procedure known as reconciliation. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1808 region and moved to the top end of its daily trading range during the early European session. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1817 area, up around 0.20% for the day.
The precious metal attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week and might now be looking to build on Friday's goodish recovery move from over two-month lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain capped amid the prevalent upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
