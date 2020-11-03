Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist on US election day, upside appears limited

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist on US election day, upside appears limited

Gold (XAU/USD) extended its rebound into a third straight session on Monday, although remained below the $1900 mark. Gold held firm as surging coronavirus cases globally and caution ahead of the US election boosted gold’s safe-haven appeal. Further, a retreat in the US dollar from five-week highs amid a rally in Wall Street also backed the strength in the yellow metal. The US stocks advanced following upbeat Chinese and US ISM Manufacturing PMI reports. However, the bulls failed to take out the $1900 barrier, undermined by falling US inflation expectations over the past two weeks, in absence of a new fiscal stimulus aid.

Gold Price Analysis: Bull's last dance to test $1,900 before significant sell-off

Gold is in a bullish 1-hour environment, testing 8-EMA/support structure confluence. Bulls have risen through a short-term low volume area, but bears seek a run back to VPO and beyond. At the start of the week, it was noted there was potential for a restest of the demand structure in the 1850s. However, bulls took control and the price corrected deeper, penetrating a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,891 of the daily bearish impulse.

