Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery towards $1,800 amid cautious sentiment

Gold struggles to extend the first daily gains in the previous three while easing to $1,781 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal cheered the US dollar weakness at the start of the key week. However, cautious mood ahead of the crucial events and doubts over US stimulus, not to forget the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, test the bulls of late.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1782.18 Today Daily Change 1.02 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1781.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1749.1 Daily SMA50 1746.55 Daily SMA100 1802.9 Daily SMA200 1856.94 Levels Previous Daily High 1783.54 Previous Daily Low 1768.81 Previous Weekly High 1797.93 Previous Weekly Low 1763.7 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1777.91 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.44 Daily Pivot Point S1 1772.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 1763.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 1757.4 Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.59

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

The gold market is waiting for the Federal Reserve this week. Bulls are taking charge but have been resisted at a critical 4-hour resistance.

As per the prior analysis, Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists, the bulls are indeed in play to start the week ahead of the Federal Reserve as the main highlight.

Read more ...