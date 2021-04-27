Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery towards $1,800 amid cautious sentiment

Gold struggles to extend the first daily gains in the previous three while easing to $1,781 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal cheered the US dollar weakness at the start of the key week. However, cautious mood ahead of the crucial events and doubts over US stimulus, not to forget the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, test the bulls of late.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1782.18
Today Daily Change 1.02
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1781.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1749.1
Daily SMA50 1746.55
Daily SMA100 1802.9
Daily SMA200 1856.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1783.54
Previous Daily Low 1768.81
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1777.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1772.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1763.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1757.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.59

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

The gold market is waiting for the Federal Reserve this week. Bulls are taking charge but have been resisted at a critical 4-hour resistance.

As per the prior analysis, Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists, the bulls are indeed in play to start the week ahead of the Federal Reserve as the main highlight. 

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.

GBP/USD News

Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound

Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound

Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza. 

