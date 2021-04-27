Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery towards $1,800 amid cautious sentiment
Gold struggles to extend the first daily gains in the previous three while easing to $1,781 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal cheered the US dollar weakness at the start of the key week. However, cautious mood ahead of the crucial events and doubts over US stimulus, not to forget the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, test the bulls of late.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1782.18
|Today Daily Change
|1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed
The gold market is waiting for the Federal Reserve this week. Bulls are taking charge but have been resisted at a critical 4-hour resistance.
As per the prior analysis, Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists, the bulls are indeed in play to start the week ahead of the Federal Reserve as the main highlight.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle
GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound
Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.