Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls head towards a monthly 50% mean reversion

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls head towards a monthly 50% mean reversion

Gold remains in the hands of the bulls, but there are prospects of a correction to the downside. The following is a top dow analysis that illustrates the market structure and potential outcomes. The monthly chart shows the price is meeting a critical resistance zone.

The weekly chart shows that the price is meeting a 38.2% Fibonacci level and the focus is on the prior resistance structure that would be expected to act as support on the downside.

The odd couple, US treasuries and gold, good time to buy both?

A US treasury yield curve trend change appears to be underway. The move has strong implications in a number of ways.

Headed Lower. The 30-year long bond yield for this move peaked on March 18 at 2.45%. The 10-year yield peaked on March 31 at 1.74%, barely beating 1.73% on March 19.

