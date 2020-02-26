Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

Gold Price Analysis: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart

Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,642 per Oz, representing 0.45% gains on the day.

While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647. An hourly close above that level would imply an end of the pullback from recent highs near $1,690 and would shift risk in favor of a rise to $1,660 (a lower high on the hourly chart).

Gold: Bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

Gold prices are seen recovering from the overnight slump to $1625 region, as the bulls look to regain the 1650 barrier amid negative sentiment seen around the Asian stocks.

With the fast-spreading coronavirus spiraling outside China, with new cases being reported in the US, Singapore, Germany and several other European countries, investors continue to remain cautious amid looming risks to the global economic growth. The yellow metal’s safe-haven demand is back in play, as the Asian traders hit their desks.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1643.56 Today Daily Change 13.75 Today Daily Change % 0.84 Today daily open 1629.81 Trends Daily SMA20 1589.2 Daily SMA50 1557.67 Daily SMA100 1518.09 Daily SMA200 1478.06 Levels Previous Daily High 1663.94 Previous Daily Low 1625.12 Previous Weekly High 1649.32 Previous Weekly Low 1578.88 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1639.95 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1649.11 Daily Pivot Point S1 1615.31 Daily Pivot Point S2 1600.8 Daily Pivot Point S3 1576.49 Daily Pivot Point R1 1654.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1678.44 Daily Pivot Point R3 1692.95



