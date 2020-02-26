Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

Gold Price Analysis: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart
Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,642 per Oz, representing 0.45% gains on the day.
While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647. An hourly close above that level would imply an end of the pullback from recent highs near $1,690 and would shift risk in favor of a rise to $1,660 (a lower high on the hourly chart).
Gold prices are seen recovering from the overnight slump to $1625 region, as the bulls look to regain the 1650 barrier amid negative sentiment seen around the Asian stocks.
With the fast-spreading coronavirus spiraling outside China, with new cases being reported in the US, Singapore, Germany and several other European countries, investors continue to remain cautious amid looming risks to the global economic growth. The yellow metal’s safe-haven demand is back in play, as the Asian traders hit their desks.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1643.56
|Today Daily Change
|13.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|1629.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1589.2
|Daily SMA50
|1557.67
|Daily SMA100
|1518.09
|Daily SMA200
|1478.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1663.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1625.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1639.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1615.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1600.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1576.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1654.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1692.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
