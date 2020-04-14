Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eyeing $1,728 as long as support holds

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing $1,728 as long as support holds

Gold has finally broken above the previous 2020 peak and trades at the highest levels in over seven years. How is the precious metal positioned for the next moves? XAU/USD has robust support and already eyes the next target.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that that gold has some support at $1,714, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower and the Pivot Points one-week Resistance 1. It is followed by strong support at $1,704, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, and the previous month's high.

Gold Price Analysis: Gold breaks the previous wave high and looks to target USD 1795.25

There has been a shift in gold over the last few weeks which had led to the precious metal pushing higher. It seems ever since the weekly jobless claims data came, one of the main themes of the COVID-19 trade is that the safe haven reality kicked in. Putting this into context, stocks have still been on the rise but its the US dollar that has pulled back. Previously the USD became the safe-haven asset of choice as a scramble of cash ensued. Now that moment has passed the reality is settling in and gold is soaring.

