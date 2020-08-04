Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $2000 amid record low US real yields

Gold Price Analysis: Sidelined near $1,975 amid signs of buyer exhaustion

Gold is currently trading sidelined near $1,975, having witnessed a two-way business and a flat close on Monday. Essentially, the yellow metal created a Doji candle on Monday, which comprises long wicks and a small or negligible body. The Doji candle is widely considered to be a sign of indecision in the market place.

In this case, however, the candle has appeared at record highs and following a meteoric rise from $1,450 to $1,988 and indicates buyer exhaustion. That, alongside overbought readings on key indicators like the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and slow stochastic, suggests scope for price pullback.

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls eye $2000 amid record low US real yields, favorable technicals

Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a bumpy ride starting out a fresh week on Monday, settling almost unchanged about $10 below the new record highs of $1988.02. The greenback staged a recovery amid profit-taking and upbeat US ISM Manufacturing data and knocked-off the bright metal as low as $1960. The US manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July. However, the metal regained poise and jumped back towards $1980 on the back of the late-selling in the US dollar. The dollar recovery faltered, in the face of the rising coronavirus cases across the US states and slow progress towards a US fiscal spending package.

