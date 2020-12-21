Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,900 as US stimulus hopes battle Brexit, virus woes

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD ends week decisively higher ahead of holiday trading
XAU/USD pair climbed to its highest level in a month at $1,896 on Thursday as the selling pressure surrounding the greenback intensified throughout the week. Although the pair lost its bullish momentum on Friday, it settled around 1,880 and still ended up gaining more than 2% on a weekly basis.
What happened last week
The coronavirus vaccine rollout, Brexit optimism and heightened hopes for a US stimulus bill caused risk flows to dominate the financial markets and continued to hurt the greenback. Mirroring the broad-based USD weakness.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,900 as US stimulus hopes battle Brexit, virus woes
Gold prices seesaw around $1,885, following the $5 move at the week’s start, during the early Asian session on Monday. Although Brexit woes and the fears of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant weighed down the bullion at the start of Asian trading, hopes of the US covid stimulus favor the commodity bulls. However, traders have recently turned cautious ahead of the official verdict on Brexit and US fiscal stimulus, which in turn keeps the precious metal in a tight range.
Although US Congress members are likely to have backed short-term stop-gap funding, while also agreeing on the much-awaited aid package of around $900 billion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are yet to make an official announcement.
