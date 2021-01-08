Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,900 with eyes on US NFP, stimulus

Having dropped for the last two consecutive days, gold prices rise to $1,917 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal had to bear the burden of US dollar advances and the recovery in the Treasury yields off-late. However, expected coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus from the US, due to the Democratic victory in the Georgia Senate race, coupled with vaccine news, keep the buyers hopeful.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.15
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 27.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.97
Daily SMA50 24.83
Daily SMA100 25.07
Daily SMA200 21.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.36
Previous Daily Low 26.92
Previous Weekly High 26.78
Previous Weekly Low 25.91
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.83

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level

The monthly chart shows that the correction of the bullish trend met a 50% mean reversion before recovering into what would be expected to to be the start of a fresh bullish impulse that should exceed the record highs at some stage later this year. A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this current bullish leg's highs meets prior structure and would be expected to support the pullback from resistance. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD resumes the downside and slips below 0.7750 amid renewed US dollar strength in Asia. The rally in Treasury yields and lack of progress on the covid immunization front seem to drive the greenback higher. US politics and NFP eyed. 

EUR/USD trades below 1.2250, sliding into deeper territory on US dollar strength. A rise in US yields has triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the US currency which has bounced off a nearly three-year low. US Payrolls are the next major fundamental catalyst.

Gold prices snap two-day-losing streak but lacks momentum strength. US policymakers push for Trump impeachment, Sino-American tussle continues. Democratic hint for $2,000 paychecks eyed, US December jobs report also in focus.

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday as months of US political uncertainty finally settled. Last night, Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 election and in a statement President Trump said there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.

