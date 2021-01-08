Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,900 with eyes on US NFP, stimulus

Having dropped for the last two consecutive days, gold prices rise to $1,917 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal had to bear the burden of US dollar advances and the recovery in the Treasury yields off-late. However, expected coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus from the US, due to the Democratic victory in the Georgia Senate race, coupled with vaccine news, keep the buyers hopeful.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 27.15 Today Daily Change -0.03 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 27.18 Trends Daily SMA20 25.97 Daily SMA50 24.83 Daily SMA100 25.07 Daily SMA200 21.97 Levels Previous Daily High 27.36 Previous Daily Low 26.92 Previous Weekly High 26.78 Previous Weekly Low 25.91 Previous Monthly High 27.41 Previous Monthly Low 22.59 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.09 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.19 Daily Pivot Point S1 26.94 Daily Pivot Point S2 26.71 Daily Pivot Point S3 26.5 Daily Pivot Point R1 27.38 Daily Pivot Point R2 27.59 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.83

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level

The monthly chart shows that the correction of the bullish trend met a 50% mean reversion before recovering into what would be expected to to be the start of a fresh bullish impulse that should exceed the record highs at some stage later this year. A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this current bullish leg's highs meets prior structure and would be expected to support the pullback from resistance.

Read more ...