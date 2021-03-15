Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle above $1,700 amid mixed clues

Having begun the week on a firmer footing, gold prices take rounds to $1,728 during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal ticked-up to $1,727.60 and rushed to $1,730.40 amid the initial minutes of the day-start trading. In doing so, the commodity keeps Friday’s recovery moves while cheering consolidation in the risk catalysts.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.99 Today Daily Change 0.10 Today Daily Change % 0.39 Today daily open 25.89 Trends Daily SMA20 26.66 Daily SMA50 26.44 Daily SMA100 25.49 Daily SMA200 24.36 Levels Previous Daily High 26.18 Previous Daily Low 25.39 Previous Weekly High 26.46 Previous Weekly Low 24.95 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.69 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.88 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.46 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.03 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.25 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.61 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.04

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting

The XAU/USD pair edged lower on Monday and touched its lowest level since early June at $1,676. However, with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure, the pair staged a decisive rebound and gained more than 3% in a three-day span to touch a weekly high of $1,739. Although gold struggled to preserve its bullish momentum toward the end of the week, in managed to snap a three-week losing streak and rose more than 1% to close around $1,720.

