Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle above $1,700 amid mixed clues
Having begun the week on a firmer footing, gold prices take rounds to $1,728 during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal ticked-up to $1,727.60 and rushed to $1,730.40 amid the initial minutes of the day-start trading. In doing so, the commodity keeps Friday’s recovery moves while cheering consolidation in the risk catalysts.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|25.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.66
|Daily SMA50
|26.44
|Daily SMA100
|25.49
|Daily SMA200
|24.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.18
|Previous Daily Low
|25.39
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.04
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting
The XAU/USD pair edged lower on Monday and touched its lowest level since early June at $1,676. However, with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure, the pair staged a decisive rebound and gained more than 3% in a three-day span to touch a weekly high of $1,739. Although gold struggled to preserve its bullish momentum toward the end of the week, in managed to snap a three-week losing streak and rose more than 1% to close around $1,720.
