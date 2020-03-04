Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19

Gold Price Analysis: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia. 

The bid tone around the yellow metal has weakened amid the recovery in the US treasury yields. At press time, the US 10-year yield is trading at 0.983%, up seven basis points from the record low of 0.91% reached during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The two-year yield has also recovered to 0.683% from the overnight low of 0.616%. 

Gold: Bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19

Gold prices remain 0.52% up to $1,644.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal surged the previous day as the US Federal Reserve followed the RBA in announcing rate cuts. The bullion’s current moves could be attributed to the latest catalysts showing a sustained drive to tame the economic implications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the RBA’s 0.25% rate cut, the Fed surprised global markets with a 0.50% rate reduction, the first unscheduled move since 2008. The move propelled the rush to risk-safety as investors fear that the economic impacts of the COVID-19 are larger than initially feared.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1642.7
Today Daily Change 6.86
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1635.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1599.24
Daily SMA50 1570.79
Daily SMA100 1524.2
Daily SMA200 1486.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1649.38
Previous Daily Low 1585.08
Previous Weekly High 1689.4
Previous Weekly Low 1562.94
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1624.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1609.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1597.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1559.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 1533.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 1661.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1687.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1726.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

