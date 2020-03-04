Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19

Gold Price Analysis: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016
Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
The bid tone around the yellow metal has weakened amid the recovery in the US treasury yields. At press time, the US 10-year yield is trading at 0.983%, up seven basis points from the record low of 0.91% reached during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The two-year yield has also recovered to 0.683% from the overnight low of 0.616%.
Gold: Bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19
Gold prices remain 0.52% up to $1,644.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal surged the previous day as the US Federal Reserve followed the RBA in announcing rate cuts. The bullion’s current moves could be attributed to the latest catalysts showing a sustained drive to tame the economic implications of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Following the RBA’s 0.25% rate cut, the Fed surprised global markets with a 0.50% rate reduction, the first unscheduled move since 2008. The move propelled the rush to risk-safety as investors fear that the economic impacts of the COVID-19 are larger than initially feared.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1642.7
|Today Daily Change
|6.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1635.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1599.24
|Daily SMA50
|1570.79
|Daily SMA100
|1524.2
|Daily SMA200
|1486.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1585.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1624.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1609.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1597.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1559.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1533.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1726.09
