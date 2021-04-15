Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls bears looking for a discount

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the heaviest gains in five weeks above $1,750

Gold bulls catch a breather around a two-month top while stepping back to $1,764 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The yellow metal surged the most since early March, not to forget refreshing the multi-day high, amid broad risk-on mood. However, geopolitical headlines and cautious sentiment ahead of the key Chinese statistics seem to have probed the precious metal buyers off-late.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1763.8 Today Daily Change 27.38 Today Daily Change % 1.58 Today daily open 1736.42 Trends Daily SMA20 1732.26 Daily SMA50 1753.93 Daily SMA100 1805.67 Daily SMA200 1858.03 Levels Previous Daily High 1749.44 Previous Daily Low 1732.64 Previous Weekly High 1758.74 Previous Weekly Low 1721.34 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.06 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1743.02 Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.56 Daily Pivot Point S2 1722.7 Daily Pivot Point S3 1712.76 Daily Pivot Point R1 1746.36 Daily Pivot Point R2 1756.3 Daily Pivot Point R3 1763.16

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears looking for a discount

Bulls have rallied into a supply zone on the daily chart. Gold is on the verge of a significant correction at this juncture. The price of gold has been on full throttle to the upside but has run into a wall of resistance and the focus is now on a sizeable downside correction. The daily support is a compelling target that can be monitored from a vantage point on the lower time frames, such as the hourly.

