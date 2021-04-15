Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls bears looking for a discount

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the heaviest gains in five weeks above $1,750
Gold bulls catch a breather around a two-month top while stepping back to $1,764 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The yellow metal surged the most since early March, not to forget refreshing the multi-day high, amid broad risk-on mood. However, geopolitical headlines and cautious sentiment ahead of the key Chinese statistics seem to have probed the precious metal buyers off-late.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1763.8
|Today Daily Change
|27.38
|Today Daily Change %
|1.58
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears looking for a discount
Bulls have rallied into a supply zone on the daily chart. Gold is on the verge of a significant correction at this juncture. The price of gold has been on full throttle to the upside but has run into a wall of resistance and the focus is now on a sizeable downside correction. The daily support is a compelling target that can be monitored from a vantage point on the lower time frames, such as the hourly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
