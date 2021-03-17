Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks
Gold keeps the post-Fed gains as bulls flirt with $1,750 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal jumped after the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) propelled market sentiment and dragged the US dollar to the south. The recent force could be comments from China suggesting to seek a reversal of the punitive measures levied during Donald Trump’s rule as Beijing prepares for the first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1748.06
|Today Daily Change
|16.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,775 after boost from dovish Fed – Confluence Detector
Gold has been shining once again after the Federal Reserve signaled it is unlikely to raise interest rates through 2024. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the economy needs more support and that the bank will only begin moving toward a lift-off after it sees progress.
The dovish message means more flows of funds to markets, and also lower Treasury yields. The precious metal has no yield, and the drop in returns on Uncle Sam's debt boosts the value of XAU/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
