Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks

Gold keeps the post-Fed gains as bulls flirt with $1,750 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal jumped after the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) propelled market sentiment and dragged the US dollar to the south. The recent force could be comments from China suggesting to seek a reversal of the punitive measures levied during Donald Trump’s rule as Beijing prepares for the first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1748.06 Today Daily Change 16.70 Today Daily Change % 0.96 Today daily open 1731.36 Trends Daily SMA20 1742.18 Daily SMA50 1803.04 Daily SMA100 1835.42 Daily SMA200 1860.39 Levels Previous Daily High 1741.21 Previous Daily Low 1726.22 Previous Weekly High 1739.93 Previous Weekly Low 1676.87 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.95 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 1724.65 Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.94 Daily Pivot Point S3 1709.66 Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.64 Daily Pivot Point R2 1747.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.63

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,775 after boost from dovish Fed – Confluence Detector

Gold has been shining once again after the Federal Reserve signaled it is unlikely to raise interest rates through 2024. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the economy needs more support and that the bank will only begin moving toward a lift-off after it sees progress.

The dovish message means more flows of funds to markets, and also lower Treasury yields. The precious metal has no yield, and the drop in returns on Uncle Sam's debt boosts the value of XAU/USD.

Read more ...