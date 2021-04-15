Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls battle 200-HMA despite sluggish momentum

Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of critical US data – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to face rejection at higher levels, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce from multi-week lows amid covid vaccine and China concerns-led risk-aversion. Also, investors could resort to profit-taking on their dollar trades after the recent sell-off and ahead of the critical US Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data.

Gold fell on Wednesday amid a steady recovery in the US Treasury yields across the curve. However, the metal remained in a familiar range, with a breakout awaited on the US data release.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle 200-HMA despite sluggish momentum

Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,739.58, up 0.15% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal confronts 200-HMA while staying inside the monthly symmetrical triangle formation.

Although the commodity’s ability to stay above a horizontal area establishes since April 01 favors the buyers, sluggish Momentum and the key HMA tests the gold bulls near $1,747, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle.

