Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800

The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011. The price, however, fell an arm’s distance short of the $1800 mark. Let’s see how it is positioned for the day ahead.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal is likely to face a small hurdle near $1798 (eight-year high) before the bulls resume its quest for the 1800 handle.

On a break above the latter, the next resistance is seen at $1806, the pivot point one-week R2. Alternatively, the immediate downside could be cushioned at the pivot point one-week R2 near $1791.50.

Excitement builds for gold longs as $1800.00 approaches

Anticipation is building in the gold fraternity, with Covid-19 concerns giving a haven boost to prices overnight. Gold rose 0.60% to $1795.00 an ounce, having tested $1797.00 an ounce earlier in the session. Gold's grind higher is remorseless and pleasingly, appears to have detached itself from negative equity price action for now.



