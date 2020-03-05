Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4

Despite repeated failures to take-out a short-term resistance trend line, Gold prices remain 0.07% positive while taking rounds to $1,640 during the pre-European session on Thursday.

That said, the yellow metal is forming an inverse head-and-shoulder bullish pattern on the four-hour (H4) chart that needs confirmation with a break of the neckline, currently at $1,651.

Read more ...

Asia’s Morning: All Is Well With The World It Seems

Gold held onto its recent gains overnight, even as the risk environment turned strongly positive on Wall Street. The anticipation of further central bank rate cuts, and continuing haven flows as coronavirus insurance, continued to underpin the yellow metal, even if it could not propel it higher. Gold finished the day almost unchanged at $1637.00 an ounce.

Read more ...

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com