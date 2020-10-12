Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await a clear break of $1,939 [Video]

Gold Price: Bull candle formation helps set three-week high [Video]

There has been a highly questionable outlook on gold in recent weeks. Converging trendlines and a consolidation around pivot resistance $1902/$1926. However, there seemed to be a decisive shift in outlook on Friday. A decisive bull candle formation pulled gold to a three week high to close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072 at $1926) which had been a basis of a key medium term pivot. This coming with a bull cross on MACD (the first since mid-June) and Stochastics accelerating higher suggests there is something building now. If the RSI can move into the 60s, it would be confirmation that the bulls are back in control. Having broken a two month downtrend, another positive candle today would add conviction to the growing positive position now. Read More...

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls await a clear break of $1,939 – Confluence Detector

Although US stimulus deadlock is still far from breaking, gold prices stay above $1,900, currently down 0.07% to $1,929, while heading into the European open on Monday.

With the US Treasuries off from trading, due to the Columbus Day holiday, commodities couldn’t react to the weekend challenges to American President Donald Trump’s coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package. Although the Republican leaders’ readiness to offer $1.8 trillion propelled markets on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection suggests no more money is going to flow through the Congress before the US presidential election. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart.

The bright metal charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown in the last hour, following a close below the rising trendline support at $1924.

The move lower calls for a test of the next downside target aligned at the upward-sloping 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1912. A break below which could open floors for a test of the $1901 fierce support. That level is the converge of the horizontal 100 and 200-HMAs.  Read More...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1922.7
Today Daily Change -7.55
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1930.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1907.07
Daily SMA50 1939.5
Daily SMA100 1862.34
Daily SMA200 1744.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1930.62
Previous Daily Low 1893.72
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1916.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1907.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 1905.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 1881.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 1868.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1942.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1955.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1979.57

 

EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand

EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand

EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound

GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.  

Gold News

Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon

Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon

The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.

Read more

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

Oil News

