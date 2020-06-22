Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to one-month high

Gold is better bid at press time with technical charts reporting bullish patterns.  The yellow metal is currently changing hands at $1,753 per ounce, the highest level since May 20. 

The daily chart MACD and the signal line are reporting a falling channel breakout and the hourly price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle breakout. These patterns indicate that the recovery rally from the June 5 low of $1,670 has resumed and prices could rise to the 2020 high of $1,765 reached on May 18. 

Acceptance above that level would expose the psychological hurdle of $1,800. On the downside, a close below $1,704 (June 15 high) is needed to invalidate the bullish setup. 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood

Having refreshed the monthly top to $1,752.29, Gold prices ease to $1,746.80 as we write amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the bullion prices probe the highest level since May 20. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid fresh numbers from the US. Also supporting the risk-aversion was the US-China tension and downbeat comments by Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1754.15
Today Daily Change 10.01
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 1744.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1720.89
Daily SMA50 1716.86
Daily SMA100 1658.2
Daily SMA200 1580.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1745.46
Previous Daily Low 1721.61
Previous Weekly High 1745.46
Previous Weekly Low 1704.28
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1736.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 1728.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1704.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1752.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.38

 

 

