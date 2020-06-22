Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to one-month high
Gold is better bid at press time with technical charts reporting bullish patterns. The yellow metal is currently changing hands at $1,753 per ounce, the highest level since May 20.
The daily chart MACD and the signal line are reporting a falling channel breakout and the hourly price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle breakout. These patterns indicate that the recovery rally from the June 5 low of $1,670 has resumed and prices could rise to the 2020 high of $1,765 reached on May 18.
Acceptance above that level would expose the psychological hurdle of $1,800. On the downside, a close below $1,704 (June 15 high) is needed to invalidate the bullish setup.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood
Having refreshed the monthly top to $1,752.29, Gold prices ease to $1,746.80 as we write amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the bullion prices probe the highest level since May 20. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid fresh numbers from the US. Also supporting the risk-aversion was the US-China tension and downbeat comments by Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1754.15
|Today Daily Change
|10.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
