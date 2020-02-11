Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are still at work in the 1572/74 resistance zone

Gold drops to fresh five-day lows near $1,560 amid risk rally

The XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the second half of the day and touched its lowest level in five days at $1,562.40 as the upbeat market mood caused the precious metal to lose interest. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1,564.75, erasing 0.45% on a daily basis.

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls still at work in the 1572/74 price zone

Gold daily chart

Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag. Since then, it has been recovering in the last sessions.

