Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are stepping in at a demand zone

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints three-day winning streak around $1,730 amid steady markets in Asia

Gold stays on the front foot, recently taking rounds to the weekly top near $1,727, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers the US dollar weakness and the recent drop in the US 10-year Treasury yields. However, a lack of major data/events in Asia seems to test the bulls. Bulls remain hopeful but catch a breather for now…

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.17
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 26.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.78
Daily SMA50 26.45
Daily SMA100 25.47
Daily SMA200 24.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.22
Previous Daily Low 25.55
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.1

 

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in at monthly support, target a 61.8% Fibo of weekly downtrend

XAU/USD bulls are stepping in at a demand zone ina phase of accumulation. Bulls can target a weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent weekly bearish impulse. Gold prices are meeting a longterm demand area and the focus is on the upside. 

EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900

EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs

Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs

Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48. 

Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45

Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range. 

