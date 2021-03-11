Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are stepping in at a demand zone

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints three-day winning streak around $1,730 amid steady markets in Asia
Gold stays on the front foot, recently taking rounds to the weekly top near $1,727, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers the US dollar weakness and the recent drop in the US 10-year Treasury yields. However, a lack of major data/events in Asia seems to test the bulls. Bulls remain hopeful but catch a breather for now…
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|26.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.78
|Daily SMA50
|26.45
|Daily SMA100
|25.47
|Daily SMA200
|24.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.22
|Previous Daily Low
|25.55
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.1
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in at monthly support, target a 61.8% Fibo of weekly downtrend
XAU/USD bulls are stepping in at a demand zone ina phase of accumulation. Bulls can target a weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent weekly bearish impulse. Gold prices are meeting a longterm demand area and the focus is on the upside.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.