Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are reacting aggressively now heading to $1900 [Video]

Gold and silver technical analysis – Into blue sky's [Video]
US Spot Gold and Silver surge higher to new levels. Today we break down the Elliott wave count and look at what's next for Gold and Silver. Read More...
Gold: Bulls are reacting aggressively now heading to $1900
Overview: From the past couple of weeks we are witnessing a range bound move of 1790 to 1820 level and most of the positional traders were got frustrated in these choppy sessions. We also wrote in our previous report that breakout on either side will give us new buy or sell signal, so yesterday we got a bullish breakout of 1820 level and bulls reacted aggressively. Bulls arrived at 1865.67 today in the morning session and today at the time of writing bulls are trading at 1856 level.
Yesterday bulls did their best to came out from the consolidation phase, bulls breached out the resistance of $1820 already and now $1870 is yet to break today. The way bulls are reacting it seems like they are approaching the $1900 level in the near term. On the contrary, if gold trades and settles below the $1820 level then we may see selling pressure till $1790-1770 level support zone. Read More...
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was last seen hovering around the $1855-54 region, just below multi-year tops set earlier this Wednesday.
The precious metal prolonged its recent strong positive momentum and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session. The rapid move up to the highest level since September 2011 was sponsored by concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infections in the US could delay the economic recovery. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.24
|Today Daily Change
|14.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1841.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1792.61
|Daily SMA50
|1753.44
|Daily SMA100
|1701.28
|Daily SMA200
|1611.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1815.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1826.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1823.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1796.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1861.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1879.25
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.