Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are reacting aggressively now heading to $1900 [Video]

Gold and silver technical analysis – Into blue sky's [Video]

US Spot Gold and Silver surge higher to new levels. Today we break down the Elliott wave count and look at what's next for Gold and Silver. Read More...

Gold: Bulls are reacting aggressively now heading to $1900

Overview: From the past couple of weeks we are witnessing a range bound move of 1790 to 1820 level and most of the positional traders were got frustrated in these choppy sessions. We also wrote in our previous report that breakout on either side will give us new buy or sell signal, so yesterday we got a bullish breakout of 1820 level and bulls reacted aggressively. Bulls arrived at 1865.67 today in the morning session and today at the time of writing bulls are trading at 1856 level.

Yesterday bulls did their best to came out from the consolidation phase, bulls breached out the resistance of $1820 already and now $1870 is yet to break today. The way bulls are reacting it seems like they are approaching the $1900 level in the near term. On the contrary, if gold trades and settles below the $1820 level then we may see selling pressure till $1790-1770 level support zone. Read More...

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850

Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was last seen hovering around the $1855-54 region, just below multi-year tops set earlier this Wednesday.

The precious metal prolonged its recent strong positive momentum and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session. The rapid move up to the highest level since September 2011 was sponsored by concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infections in the US could delay the economic recovery. Read More...