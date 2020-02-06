Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are forming a base above $1550/oz level

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, gold broke below a bear flag and the market recovered slightly this Thursday.

Read more...

Gold Daily News: Thursday, February 6

The gold futures contract gained 0.47% on Wednesday, as it retraced some of Tuesday’s sell-off after bouncing off $1,550 support level. The yellow metal was gaining despite stock market’s rally following better-than-expected economic data releases. The sentiment towards risk-on assets much improved, as corona virus fears eased a bit.

Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1566.6
Today Daily Change 9.58
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1557.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.42
Daily SMA50 1522.01
Daily SMA100 1504.91
Daily SMA200 1456.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1562.46
Previous Daily Low 1547.56
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1578.7

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement and how could they affect AUD/USD?

When is the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement and how could they affect AUD/USD?

While the RBA”s Lowe is less likely to diverge from his recently upbeat comments, a cautious optimism could be witnessed in the policymaker’s tone. As regards to the RBA statement, it is expected that the central bank will keep the doors open for further monetary policy easing, rate cuts, if needed.

Read more

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY is anchored below the 110 handle while traders ponder as to whether equities and risk appetite is wholly justified at this juncture.

USD/JPY News

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.

Read more

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, gold broke below a bear flag and the market recovered slightly this Thursday. Bulls are forming a base near the 1550 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures