Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Bulls are Dominating all the Markets

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, bulls remain in control amid coronavirus fears

Gold continued scaling higher through the early European session on Friday and jumped to fresh seven-year tops, around the $1635 region in the last hour.

The latest warning by the World Health Organization warned that a global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus could happen at any time further fueled pessimism about the global growth outlook.

Gold Bulls are Dominating all the Markets

The Gold has been the best market to trade in 2020, provided that you have been able to catch the retracement. Buying the dips is the way to go. No selling so far.

During the night, Gold bounced 200 pips and there is no top near. If it retraces towards 1613-15 zone we might be able to buy the dip and target 1640-50 zone. Seems that M H4 might eventually give us a retracement. The deepest retracement I see today is 1608 but if we don't see profit taking then the price will not reach there. So, paying attention and buying the dip is the scenario I have been following.