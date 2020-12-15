Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are back in the game, $1,850/60's are critical

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers risk-on around $1,950, posts biggest gains in two weeks

Gold wavers around $1,853/54 after refreshing the one-week high before a few hours during Tuesday’s North American trading. Broad market optimism, mainly led by expectations of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and vaccine news, propel the yellow metal. US dollar losses add a cherry to the pie.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1853.25 Today Daily Change 24.98 Today Daily Change % 1.37 Today daily open 1828.27 Trends Daily SMA20 1835.65 Daily SMA50 1873.27 Daily SMA100 1909.12 Daily SMA200 1810.11 Levels Previous Daily High 1841.65 Previous Daily Low 1819.08 Previous Weekly High 1875.34 Previous Weekly Low 1822.22 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1827.7 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1833.03 Daily Pivot Point S1 1817.68 Daily Pivot Point S2 1807.1 Daily Pivot Point S3 1795.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1840.25 Daily Pivot Point R2 1852.24 Daily Pivot Point R3 1862.82

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls are back in the game, $1,850/60's are critical

Gold is trading at $1,849.46, up some 1.2% on the day having travelled between a low of $1,825.66 and $1,855.41. The US dollar continues to bleed out and has moved into a critical position on the DXY index where it is either about to run higher from a double bottom, consolidate or continue lower.



Read more ...

Chart