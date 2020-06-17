Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls and bears jostle below $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: $1,730 has emerged as stiff resistance in last 24 hours
Gold's recovery from the June 15 low of $1,704 looks to have stalled near $1,730. The bulls have repeatedly failed to keep gains above that level in the past 24 hours. The immediate bullish outlook, therefore, stands neutralized.
The yellow metal needs to establish a strong foothold above $1,730. That will likely invite stronger buying pressure, leading to a re-test of the recent high of $1,744.
Alternatively, acceptance below $1,716 (Tuesday's low) would validate the buyer exhaustion near $1,730 and open the doors for a drop to the psychological support of $1,700.
Gold prices drop to $1,725.70 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal seesawed the previous day, closing around $1,728 with mild gains, as the mixed plays between the risk catalysts and the US dollar confused the bullion traders.
The metal’s early-Tuesday rise could be attributed to the market’s reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program and intense coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Beijing. However, the gains couldn’t last past-European session as the US dollar recovered some of its latest losses backed by strong Retail Sales numbers.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.46
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1727.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.72
|Daily SMA50
|1712.54
|Daily SMA100
|1653.49
|Daily SMA200
|1576.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1716.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1741.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
