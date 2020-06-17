Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls and bears jostle below $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: $1,730 has emerged as stiff resistance in last 24 hours

Gold's recovery from the June 15 low of $1,704 looks to have stalled near $1,730. The bulls have repeatedly failed to keep gains above that level in the past 24 hours. The immediate bullish outlook, therefore, stands neutralized.

The yellow metal needs to establish a strong foothold above $1,730. That will likely invite stronger buying pressure, leading to a re-test of the recent high of $1,744.

Alternatively, acceptance below $1,716 (Tuesday's low) would validate the buyer exhaustion near $1,730 and open the doors for a drop to the psychological support of $1,700.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls and bears jostle below $1,730

Gold prices drop to $1,725.70 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal seesawed the previous day, closing around $1,728 with mild gains, as the mixed plays between the risk catalysts and the US dollar confused the bullion traders.

The metal’s early-Tuesday rise could be attributed to the market’s reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program and intense coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Beijing. However, the gains couldn’t last past-European session as the US dollar recovered some of its latest losses backed by strong Retail Sales numbers.

